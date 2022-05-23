Win Stuff
HPD seeking man on active arrest warrants for DUI crash

Edward D. Clark, 29, of Hattiesburg, has two active warrants for DUI negligence -resulting in...
Edward D. Clark, 29, of Hattiesburg, has two active warrants for DUI negligence -resulting in death/disfigurement.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department has issued active arrest warrants for a man wanted in connection to a DUI crash in the Hub City.

Edward D. Clark, 29, of Hattiesburg, has two active warrants for DUI negligence -resulting in death/disfigurement.

He is wanted in connection to an early morning accident on Sunday, May 15, at Broadway Drive and Lincoln Road.

Clark, who was driving a 2008 Chevrolet, struck a 2019 Honda, injuring two females. Both females were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Clark was also transported to a local hospital, where he was later released.

HPD said Clark could have possibly left Hattiesburg.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Hattiesburg police at 601-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP(7867).

