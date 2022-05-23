Hattiesburg Zoo hosted more than 15,000 students for field trips

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Zoo has hosted more than 15,000 students though its customizable field trip program from September 2021 to the middle of May this year.

Jeremy Cumpton, director of Conservation, Education and Wildlife, said the zoo has seen a large increase in the number of schools participating in these programs, with some coming as far away as Alabama to see the Hub City animals.

“So we’ve broken our record for field trips coming into multiple times this year which is extremely exciting,” Cumpton said. “They’ve been coming to see our new exhibits, so our hyenas, the giraffes. They come here because we are small enough for students to come and see everything, if they want to go back and see something they can.

“You don’t have to worry about it being a very large space where you can get lost. It’s easy to keep track, you get to see all the animals, have a fantastic time and you get to make your own field trip package, which is great.”

The customizable field trips are based on class size, grade and interests of the students.

For more information on the field trips you can visit the Hattiesburg Zoo website.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.