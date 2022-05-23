Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Hattiesburg Convention Commission Zalaznik named to International Association of Venue Mangers Foundation

Hattiesburg Convention Commission director recognized
By Marissa McCardell
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A member of the Hattiesburg Convention Commission recently was named to the 2022 International Association of Venue Managers Foundation.

Elliot Zalaznik says the foundation is designed to recognize the young professionals in the Venue management industry.

Zalaznik says he is greatly honored to be a part of this distinguished group of young professionals.

“I joined the foundation roughly three years ago and we go to quite a few of their conferences for training seminars and education purposes and networking purposes as well,” said Zalaznik.

Zalaznik began working for the Convention Commission in 2013 as a student volunteer before taking the role of Director of Event Production, Sales and Services in 2018.

“It’s the best and the brightest in the world for venue mangers, from baseball stadiums, football stadiums, theaters, convention centers and everything in between,” said Zalaznik.

According to the chair of the IAVM Foundation Board of Trustees, James Wynkoop over one hundred nominations were pared down to the thirty individuals who received the recognition.

“I run all the events in sales at all eight of our venues and one thing that makes us unique compared to other members of this association is the different types of venues,” Zalaznik said. “So, I think we are the only ones in the world that manages a theater, a convention center, a concert venue, a zoo and museum.

So, we are very unique in that sense and it definitely sets us apart from the others,”

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Keith Charles Sandidge, 62.
Columbia man allegedly kills sister, shoots at police during 11-hour standoff
The police department warned residents in the area to stay inside their homes during that time.
Police worked active scene in Columbia
The Mississippi Highway Patrol said an 11-year-old Ellisville girl died from injuries she...
11-year-old Ellisville girl dies in Jasper Co. crash
Mother and child shot in Meridian, both in stable condition
‘Prank gone wrong’: 15-year-old shot in chest, killed by friend in Jackson

Latest News

Hattiesburg zoo hosts more than 15,000 students for field trips
Hattiesburg Zoo hosted more than 15,000 students for field trips
More than 15,000 students visit zoo
More than 15,000 students visit zoo
The City of Petal no longer requires permits for garage sale.
Petal no longer requiring permits for garage sales
Jones County first responders helped a quartet of "floaters" make it off the Leaf River after...
Group floating Leaf River in Jones County rescued overnight