Hattiesburg Convention Commission Zalaznik named to International Association of Venue Mangers Foundation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A member of the Hattiesburg Convention Commission recently was named to the 2022 International Association of Venue Managers Foundation.

Elliot Zalaznik says the foundation is designed to recognize the young professionals in the Venue management industry.

Zalaznik says he is greatly honored to be a part of this distinguished group of young professionals.

“I joined the foundation roughly three years ago and we go to quite a few of their conferences for training seminars and education purposes and networking purposes as well,” said Zalaznik.

Zalaznik began working for the Convention Commission in 2013 as a student volunteer before taking the role of Director of Event Production, Sales and Services in 2018.

“It’s the best and the brightest in the world for venue mangers, from baseball stadiums, football stadiums, theaters, convention centers and everything in between,” said Zalaznik.

According to the chair of the IAVM Foundation Board of Trustees, James Wynkoop over one hundred nominations were pared down to the thirty individuals who received the recognition.

“I run all the events in sales at all eight of our venues and one thing that makes us unique compared to other members of this association is the different types of venues,” Zalaznik said. “So, I think we are the only ones in the world that manages a theater, a convention center, a concert venue, a zoo and museum.

So, we are very unique in that sense and it definitely sets us apart from the others,”

