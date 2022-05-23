Group floating Leaf River in Jones County rescued overnight

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - What started out as a fun trip for four individuals floating the Leaf River from Mississippi 84 to Mississippi 588 became a search-and-rescue effort overnight in Jones County.

An adult male, adult female, teenage male, and juvenile female became separated during the float down the Leaf River on pool-style inflatables on Saturday.

The two females walked out after exiting the river and ended up at a residence on Sandhill Loop Road.

A homeowner transported them to a command post established by the Jones County Emergency Management Agency.

The two males were picked up by an off-duty Ellisville Police Department officer using his own personal boat and then transported back to the command post by vehicle.

Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputies Brandon Gregory and Brock Avera had hiked from an address on Blackwell Loop along the river bank and were in verbal communication with the pair when they were rescued.

“The float down the Leaf River from Highway 84 to Highway 588 is a long distance, especially on pool-style inflatables,” Jones County EMA Executive Director Paul Sheffield said. “Be sure and plan accordingly if attempting a float of that distance.”

No injuries were reported to the four individuals or any rescuers.

Agencies responding included the Jones County EMA Agency, Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks, and an off-duty Ellisville Police Department police officer.

Search-and-rescue operations were completed and personnel back in service at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Sunday.

