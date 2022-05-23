City of Hattiesburg paved 100th mile of roadway

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg reached a milestone Monday morning for its roadways, paving the 100th mile under the Barker administration on Dewey Street.

Mayor Toby Barker says addressing the paving needs has been a priority for his administration and the city council.

Barker says with the ability to go after large grants and the use of tax to cover roadways, the city was able to prioritize paving improvements across every ward.

“Reaching 100 miles is a big milestone for us and speaks to our fiscal discipline with our general fund dollars,” said Barker. “Going forward, what I hope will happen is we will take a more comprehensive view of our roadways and our infrastructure.

“A lot of times you see a road and think that needs to be paved, but a lot of times there’s issues going on underneath, whether its drainage failure or sewer line that needs to be placed or replaced or maybe just replacing service line to water meters.”

Roadways paved each year come from staff recommendations, community feedback and requests by city council members.

“We are going to try to take a more comprehensive view as we go forward and hopefully those roadways will last for longer and we won’t have to pave them for quite a while,” said Barker.

