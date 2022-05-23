Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Bassfield man charged in aggravated assault on family member

N M Hathorn III was charged with one count of aggravated assault after he turned himself in to...
N M Hathorn III was charged with one count of aggravated assault after he turned himself in to authorities Monday afternoon.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A Bassfield man is in jail after allegedly shooting a family member in the foot during an argument on Sunday night.

Around 7:45 p.m., the Hattiesburg Police Department responded to a local hospital regarding an apparent gunshot victim.

According to HPD, the victim, a 43-year-old man, reportedly suffered a gunshot wound to the foot after an argument with a family member, N M Hathorn III. The shooting occurred on Dabbs Street.

Hattiesburg police charged Hathorn with one count of aggravated assault after he turned himself in to authorities Monday afternoon.

Officials said this was an isolated incident between two family members, and no other injuries were reported.

Hathorn was booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said an 11-year-old Ellisville girl died from injuries she...
11-year-old Ellisville girl dies in Jasper Co. crash
‘Prank gone wrong’: 15-year-old shot in chest, killed by friend in Jackson
Jones County first responders helped a quartet of "floaters" make it off the Leaf River after...
Group floating Leaf River in Jones County rescued overnight
One man was detained after returning to the scene of a single-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon...
Man held for questioning after single-truck accident discovered
A 2-year-old boy visiting Biloxi’s Margaritaville Resort drowned Sunday at the pool.
Police call child’s drowning at Margaritaville Biloxi “a horrible accident”

Latest News

Edward D. Clark, 29, of Hattiesburg, has two active warrants for DUI negligence -resulting in...
HPD seeking man on active arrest warrants for DUI crash
.
Additional charges filed against alleged shooter in Columbia
Pitcher Tanner Hall is the fourth Southern Mississippi player to take home the Ferriss Trophy.
USM pitcher Tanner Hall awarded 2022 Ferriss Trophy
Carl’s death sent shockwaves through Ocean Springs because the rooster was so well known in the...
Woman accused in Carl the Rooster’s death enters not guilty plea; Trial date set