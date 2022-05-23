Bassfield man charged in aggravated assault on family member

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A Bassfield man is in jail after allegedly shooting a family member in the foot during an argument on Sunday night.

Around 7:45 p.m., the Hattiesburg Police Department responded to a local hospital regarding an apparent gunshot victim.

According to HPD, the victim, a 43-year-old man, reportedly suffered a gunshot wound to the foot after an argument with a family member, N M Hathorn III. The shooting occurred on Dabbs Street.

Hattiesburg police charged Hathorn with one count of aggravated assault after he turned himself in to authorities Monday afternoon.

Officials said this was an isolated incident between two family members, and no other injuries were reported.

Hathorn was booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.

