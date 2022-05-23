Win Stuff
45 pounds of meth seized, 2 arrested on federal charges last Friday in Hub City

Both Covarrubias and Medrano are facing federal narcotics charges and have been booked in a district that houses federal inmates.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - 45 pounds of methamphetamine was seized during a joint law enforcement operation that resulted in two people from California in Hattiesburg last Friday.

According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesperson Ryan Moore, just after 8 p.m., members of multiple law enforcement agencies arrested Sergio Covarrubias, 36, and Salvador Medrano, 60, both of California, at a hotel in the 6500 block of U.S. Highway 49 after serving a search warrant.

Both Covarrubias and Medrano are facing federal narcotics charges and have been booked in a district that houses federal inmates.

Moore says the following law enforcement agencies participated in the operation:

  • Drug Enforcement Agency’s High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Taskforce
  • 12 NET/METRO Narcotics
  • HPD Special Ops and Star Team
  • Forrest County Sheriff’s Office
  • Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
  • Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics
  • Forrest County K-9
  • Mississippi Attorney General’s Office

