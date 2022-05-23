Win Stuff
3 structure fires reported in Laurel Sunday; 2 houses destroyed, duplex damaged

By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Two houses were destroyed and one duplex was damaged in three separate fires in Laurel Sunday.

According to Laurel Fire Department Chief Leo Brown, the first fire took place at a home on North 5th Avenue at 1:43 a.m.

Brown said LFD got the call from the 911 dispatch about a kitchen fire and that everyone was out of the home.

Battalion Chief and A-Shift Commander Timothy Tisdale dispatched three engine units: E-1, E-2 and E-5.

E-5 was the first engine to arrive on the scene and reported a two-story wood-frame structure with heavy flames showing from the back of the home.

The crews tried to make an offensive attack on the fire from two points, according to Brown. Still, they were unable to come in from the back of the home because the floor had burned out, and the crew that went in from the front was pulled out because of the possible collapsing of the roof, causing all crews to go into defensive attack mode.

E-5 was the first engine to arrive on the scene and reported a two-story wood-frame structure with heavy flames showing from the back of the home.(Laurel Fire Department)

Brown said the home was a total loss and crews stayed on the scene until the crew changed at 6 a.m. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

At 5:10 p.m., a second call came in about a kitchen fire at a duplex on North 5th Avenue where one person was still inside.

B-Shift Acting Commander Capt. James Wilkins dispatched units E-1, E-2 and E-5. E-2 was the first unit to arrive and found heavy smoke showing, but everyone was out of the home.

According to Brown, the crews made an offensive attack from the front and back of the single-story brick duplex, and the fire was put out quickly.

At 5:10 p.m., a second call came in about a kitchen fire at a duplex on North 5th Avenue where one person was still inside.(Laurel Fire Department)

The apartment suffered heavy fire damage to the kitchen and major heat and smoke damage throughout the rest of the apartment.

Brown said there were no injuries, and the cause of the fire was unintentional.

The final call came in at 11:06 p.m. about an abandoned house that was taken over by fire on Walley Street.

Wilkins dispatched units E-1, E-4 and E-6, with E-4 being the first unit on the scene.

All crews performed a defensive attack while also protecting the surrounding homes, according to Brown.

Brown said the fire was put out in about an hour, but the home was a total loss. There were no injuries reported, and the cause of the fire is yet to be determined.(Laurel Fire Department)

Brown said the fire was put out in about an hour, but the home was a total loss. There were no injuries reported, and the cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

“The Laurel Fire Department personnel did an outstanding job, and my hat goes off to the men and women of the Laurel Fire Department. What a great job,” Brown said.

