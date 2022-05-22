Inaugural VetFest provides help and fun for local veterans

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - What better way to celebrate Armed Forces Day than to reach out a helping hand to a fellow veteran.

Which is exactly what the Hattiesburg Disabled American Veterans organization did Saturday, staging the inaugural VetFest, which allowed active military members and veterans the chance to speak with organizations that can provide help for them, post-service.

“It was the answer to a question that all the other organizations had been asking, about having a master list of all the veteran businesses and organizations that can help provide services to veterans, and how to direct them to get help,” said SSG Woodrow Stelly with the U.S. Army.

“I found out that we didn’t have one, so I figured, if I can’t go to them, I’d make them come to us.”

In addition to business vendors, many food vendors and military bands from across the nation came out to perform for those attending.

“I’d say it’s off the hook, the chain and the thermostat,” said Frederick Varnado, Commander of Chapter No. 62 of the DAV. “We got folks out here listening to the band, we got veterans who own businesses, we got veteran-owned service providers who are here, and we got the community out there taking part in it and enjoying what Armed Forces Day and VetFest 2022 is all about.”

Stelly said that an event like this can open the eyes of a veteran to all of the businesses that are willing to help them.

“A lot of these organizations don’t really do things like this,” Stelly said. “They’re not very big picture. They do a lot, but it’s more behind the scenes.

“To come out in public, and bring a force with them, to show that we’re here, invested, and we care, is truly a blessing to have here in Hattiesburg.”

