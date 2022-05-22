Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Inaugural VetFest provides help and fun for local veterans

Veterans and current-duty military members gathered to hear about services that could be provided to them.
By Will Polston
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 11:46 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - What better way to celebrate Armed Forces Day than to reach out a helping hand to a fellow veteran.

Which is exactly what the Hattiesburg Disabled American Veterans organization did Saturday, staging the inaugural VetFest, which allowed active military members and veterans the chance to speak with organizations that can provide help for them, post-service.

“It was the answer to a question that all the other organizations had been asking, about having a master list of all the veteran businesses and organizations that can help provide services to veterans, and how to direct them to get help,” said SSG Woodrow Stelly with the U.S. Army.

“I found out that we didn’t have one, so I figured, if I can’t go to them, I’d make them come to us.”

In addition to business vendors, many food vendors and military bands from across the nation came out to perform for those attending.

“I’d say it’s off the hook, the chain and the thermostat,” said Frederick Varnado, Commander of Chapter No. 62 of the DAV. “We got folks out here listening to the band, we got veterans who own businesses, we got veteran-owned service providers who are here, and we got the community out there taking part in it and enjoying what Armed Forces Day and VetFest 2022 is all about.”

Stelly said that an event like this can open the eyes of a veteran to all of the businesses that are willing to help them.

“A lot of these organizations don’t really do things like this,” Stelly said. “They’re not very big picture. They do a lot, but it’s more behind the scenes.

“To come out in public, and bring a force with them, to show that we’re here, invested, and we care, is truly a blessing to have here in Hattiesburg.”

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Keith Charles Sandidge, 62.
Columbia man allegedly kills sister, shoots at police during 11-hour standoff
The police department warned residents in the area to stay inside their homes during that time.
Police worked active scene in Columbia
A man will face drunk driving charges after a single-vehicle crash injured him and two young...
3 injured in River Road single rollover crash, driver charged with DUI
Jefferson Davis County Sheriff's Office said Friday afternoon that missing 14-year-old Camryn...
Missing teen from Jeff Davis County found, safe
If anyone has seen Barnes or has any information about her whereabouts, contact the Covington...
Covington Co. Sheriff’s Office reports missing woman last seen in Jones Co.

Latest News

The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality funds events to properly dispose of ...
Forrest and Lamar counties join in on ‘Right Way to Throw Away Day’
U.S. average gas prices surpass $4.50 a gallon.
Pain at the Pump: Gas prices continue to rise
Jones College holds 94th Spring Commencement Ceremony
More than 600 students earn diplomas at Jones College Spring Commencement
Hattiesburg police to host annual athletic summer camp
Hattiesburg police hosting annual summer camp