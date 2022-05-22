HCC director named to ‘30-Under-30′ class

From Hattiesburg Convention Commission Communications

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The director of event production, sales and services with the Hattiesburg Convention Commission was honored by an international association of the industry.

Elliot Zalaznik was selected to the “30-Under-30″ Class of 2022 by the International Association of Venue Managers Foundation.

“It’s an honor to be a part of this distinguished group of young professionals,” Zalaznik said. “I am proud to have helped gain recognition for the Hattiesburg Convention Commission and the City of Hattiesburg within the industry.” “To be selected for this distinction among my peers and colleagues encourages me to continue to grow my career and the Commission’s attractions,” continued Zalaznik.

The “30-Under-30″ program recognizes emerging leaders in the venue management industry and their talents.

“The 2022 class of 30-Under-30 winners emerged out of one of the most competitive fields we’ve seen,” said James Wynkoop, chair of the IAVM Foundation Board of Trustees.

“Over one hundred nominations were pared down to these thirty individuals. The program continues to generate a great deal of engagement with the future leaders of our industry. Winning is impressive, and we have seen through all of those nominated that the future of IAVM will be in good hands.”

Zalaznik has worked for the HCC, off and on, for nine years beginning in 2013 as a student volunteer. He worked as a server, bartender, front-of-house food and beverage supervisor and event coordinator before assuming his current duties in 2018.

Zalaznik manages events at all eight of the HCC’s venues.

“Motivation and passion are critical to success,” HCC Executive Director Rick Taylor said. “Elliot exhibits both and has been an important element to our growth with the convention center and the new amphitheater.”

The Hattiesburg Convention Commission oversees and manages the African American Military History Museum, Hattiesburg Pocket Museum, Hattiesburg Zoo, Historic Eureka School, Lake Terrace Convention Center, Lawn at Lake Terrace, Saenger Theater and Smith Drug Co.

