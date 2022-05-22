Win Stuff
Forrest and Lamar counties join in on ‘Right Way to Throw Away Day’

Right way to throw day away beats rain
By Will Polston
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Saturday marked the “Right Way to Throw Away Day” in both Forrest and Lamar counties.

Residents pulled up at one of two drop-off locations with household waste such as tires, chemicals, appliances and more.

“From the city and the county standpoint, it is important to have this event so we can keep all the materials we collect (Saturday) out of the environment,” said Nkrumah Frazier, Hattiesburg’s sustainability officer.

Medications and private documents also were disposed of at the Bobby L. Chain Municipal Airport in Hattiesburg.

This event is funded by the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

