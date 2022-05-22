Win Stuff
11-year-old Ellisville girl dies in Jasper Co. crash

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said an 11-year-old Ellisville girl died from injuries she...
The Mississippi Highway Patrol said an 11-year-old Ellisville girl died from injuries she received during a three-car collision in Jasper County early Friday evening.
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -A three-car collision Friday evening in Jasper County resulted in the death of an 11-year-old girl Ellisville girl.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said two vehicles, a 2008 GMC Sierra driven by 59-year-old Joe Mauldin of Stringer and a 2019 Kia Telluride driven by 39-year-old Leander Bridges of Laurel, were travelling north on Mississippi 15 about 4:45 p.m. Friday.

A third vehicle, a 2013 Chevrolet Lake Tahoe driven by 25-year-old Steve Coats of Laurel, was travelling south on Mississippi 15, MHP said.

An initial investigation by MHP discovered that Coats’ Tahoe had collided with Mauldin’s GMC Sierra, causing the Tahoe to crash into the Kia.

Mauldin was not injured, MHP said.

Three people were transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries, MHP said, including Coats and two passengers in the Kia, 46-year-old Tamiko Bridges of Ellisville and 18-year-old Abraham McKenzie II of Ellisville.

Lauren Bridges, 11, of Ellisville, another passenger in the Telluride, received fatal injuries and was pronounced at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the MHP.

