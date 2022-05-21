Taylorsville takes home 3rd softball state title

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Taylorsville is Titletown.

The Lady Tartars are the latest to bring home a state championship crown, outlasting Vardaman in the Class 1A Softball State Championship.

After losing the first game in the best-of-three series, Taylorsville took the final two, including a 9-5 series-clinching win on Friday.

“My girls have worked really hard, really really hard,” said Taylorsville head coach Adam Evans. “Going back to last year, we got beat by Lake in game 3 of the South State championship and immediately we met the next day and we talked about what it would take to get to Southern Miss and we started putting in the work then. We lifted weights, we did fundamentals, we did speed and agility, we hit. So, it’s been a years worth of work put in to this and to see it pay off like that I’m super proud, super proud of every one of them.”

It’s the third softball state title for Taylorsville. Since 2015, the high school has claimed a state championship in at least one sport every year but 2018.

