Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Husband, wife injured in bear attack after animal breaks into home, authorities say

A Wisconsin couple was injured by a bear after the animal broke into their home, according to...
A Wisconsin couple was injured by a bear after the animal broke into their home, according to authorities.(Taylor County Sheriff's Office)
By Heather Poltrock and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEDFORD, Wis. (WSAW/Gray News) - A Wisconsin couple is recovering after a bear attacked them while they were inside their home.

The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office reports a husband and wife called deputies on Friday night to inform them of what happened.

The couple said the incident started when they noticed a bear outside of their home eating from a bird feeder, as reported by WSAW.

They opened a window and yelled for the bear to go away. However, the bear then turned and charged at the house. The couple said it broke through a window and into their home.

Deputies reported the man and woman said they tried to fight off the bear while stabbing it with a kitchen knife.

Eventually, the husband was able to retrieve a gun, and he shot and killed the bear, according to the sheriff’s office. The couple was injured and suffered several bites in the attack. Their children were also home, but they were sleeping and unharmed.

Authorities said the bear was an adult female and appeared to have one cub nearby.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources also responded to the couple’s home and took possession of the bear for testing.

Copyright 2022 WSAW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keith Charles Sandidge, 62.
Columbia man allegedly kills sister, shoots at police during 11-hour standoff
The police department warned residents in the area to stay inside their homes during that time.
Police worked active scene in Columbia
A man will face drunk driving charges after a single-vehicle crash injured him and two young...
3 injured in River Road single rollover crash, driver charged with DUI
Jefferson Davis County Sheriff's Office said Friday afternoon that missing 14-year-old Camryn...
Missing teen from Jeff Davis County found, safe
If anyone has seen Barnes or has any information about her whereabouts, contact the Covington...
Covington Co. Sheriff’s Office reports missing woman last seen in Jones Co.

Latest News

Jose Ortiz atop Early Voting wins the 147th running of the Preakness Stakes horse race at...
Early Voting holds off Epicenter to win Preakness Stakes
The University of Southern Mississippi competed a three-game sweep of Middle Tennessee State...
USM baseball finishes regular season with C-USA sweep at MTSU
A large police presence was scene near an establishment in San Bernardino, California, on...
1 killed, 8 wounded in shooting at Southern California party
The high winds on Saturday kept the boats in the harbor, but the blessings were brought to...
Wind makes blessings come to the boats at Pass Christian Blessing of the Fleet