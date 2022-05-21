Win Stuff
Seminary Bulldogs seek 1st state title since 1996

By Taylor Curet
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SEMINARY, Miss. (WDAM) - Seminary is much like any other small town in Mississippi – a tight-knit community which loves its baseball.

The Bulldogs are still trying to give the 1996 state championship team a companion. They open the Class 3A state title against Amory on Wednesday at 4 p.m. at Trustmark Park.

One can be certain Seminary will be a ghost town next week as fans make their way to Pearl.

“They all love the game,” said Seminary senior infielder Karson Evans, a Taylorsville transfer. “The fans love the game. It’s the best fanbase that I’ve been around. It’s the only way to go out is to win one more.”

“I feel like everybody’s always been telling us this was going to be a good year for us - our senior year and all,” said Seminary senior infielder Logan Craft. “Everybody’s excited and all. I think it’s just going to take cut out on the errors and hit the ball. We should be fine.”

“Everybody at this point’s pretty good,” said Seminary head coach Clay Bush. “I was telling our guys yesterday that they realize they’re one of the six teams still practicing in the south. Amory will be a good squad and we’re excited to get up there and see how we match up with ‘em.”

