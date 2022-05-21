Police working active scene in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The Columbia Police Department is working an active scene near the corner of Jackson Avenue and Mary Street.

According to Police Chief Michael Kelly, officers responded to a home in the area on a domestic violence call.

A person in the home is believed to have fired a gun. No injuries have been reported.

Kelly said the suspect has barricaded himself inside the home.

The police department is warning residents in the area to stay inside their homes at this time.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

