Pain at the Pump: Gas prices continue to rise

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Another day, another record high gas price nationwide.

That’s what it seems like as gas prices rise, and according to AAA Public Affairs Specialist Donald Redman, that trend is not going anywhere anytime soon.

“We certainly aren’t expecting any kind of significant drawback and the price anytime soon,” said Redman. “I hate to report that to our AAA members, but we certainly are encouraging our members to budget for historic highs throughout the summer.”

According to AAA, the key contributors to rising fuel costs are the increasing demand, the rising price of crude oil and the unwillingness to buy oil from Russia.

Drivers nationwide and here in the Pine Belt are feeling the effects of the rising gas prices.

“I used to fill up a couple of months ago for $40-$45 dollars, well, I just spent $80 dollars,” said Hattiesburg resident Carol Ann Bustin.

“Since gas prices went up, I’ve considered just walking,” said University of Southern Mississippi student Antavious Willis. “Walking, biking, some days I’m like, I’m not going to use the car today. I’m just going to sit in the house and let it play out.”

The factors do not stop there. If hurricane season is above average, like many meteorologists are predicting, gas prices today could look cheap.

“We’ve already talked about a very active hurricane season,” said Redman. “If we have a repeat of an [hurricane] Ida or heaven forbid a [hurricane] Katrina, I mean, boy, all bets are off in terms of what fuel prices are. So, we have a lot to be worried about and focused on and we need to start budgeting accordingly.”

As of May 20, all 50 states in the U.S. have surpassed an average fuel cost of $4 a gallon, a feat that has not happened since 2008.

