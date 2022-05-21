Win Stuff
Mother and child shot in Meridian, both in stable condition

(AP)
By Ethan Bird
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department confirms that a mother and her child were shot at the intersection of Highway 39N and North Hills St. just before midnight on Friday.

Police say, that according to the victim when they got to the intersection of Highway 39N and North Hills Street an unknown vehicle pulled up beside them and started shooting.

The mother, who was driving, and the child in the back seat were each struck once by gunfire. A passenger escaped with no injuries.

Police say that both the victims are in stable condition.

If you have any information on this incident call the Meridian Police Department 601-485-1893 or Crimestoppers 855-485-8477.

