More than 600 students earn diplomas at Jones College Spring Commencement

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Hundreds of students dressed in their cap and gowns Friday night and prepared to take the next step in their education.

Nearly 660 students crossed the stage at the 94th Jones College Spring Commencement Ceremony, earning their associate’s degree.

“I have loved and enjoyed these past two years at Jones,” said graduate Keely Skellion. “It has meant the world to me, met so many lifelong friends in communications and have also found my love for my major which is sports media.”

“I feel like I got a really good, quality education here at Jones, so I am extremely thankful for that,” said graduate Wyatt Reid. “Something I can take with me is that Jones gave me a great education and a great experience.”

Many of these students had their high school graduation canceled due to the pandemic, so this is the first commencement ceremony they’ve experienced.

The ceremony lasted from 8 to10 p.m. and was wrapped up with a firework show.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.