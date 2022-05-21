Win Stuff
Mayor Magee reacts to vandalism at Boston Park

By Eddie Robertson
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee is speaking out about the vandalism that occurred at one of the city’s ballparks.

On Thursday, it was reported that a toilet in one of the restrooms was destroyed and graffiti was written on the freshly paved basketball court.

according to the Laurel Police Department, the incident is under investigation.

For Magee, the crime at the park was senseless and only hurts the community it serves.

“The city tries to provide recreational opportunities throughout the city,” said Magee. “It’s expensive to try to keep things up. It’s expensive to provide things like ballfields and tennis courts and basketball courts. The city is disheartened because we try to provide for the people who live in the community that we serve.”

According to city officials, security cameras will be installed at the park in the near future.

