Hattiesburg police to host annual athletic summer camp

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is getting ready to host its annual athletic summer camp.

The camp will be from June 5 to July 15 Monday through Friday.

Kids will learn in and outside of a classroom.

There will be field days, guest speakers and field trips.

Capt. Allen Murray, the head of the community relations division, says the camp is a great time for kids to get to know the officers.

“Basically, it’s a program for students to get to interact with the police officers in the capacity of just being people,” said Murray. “They get to interact with us by utilizing sports and other activities to get to know us as people. The sooner they get to know us as people and the better they do so… they get to respect the uniforms that we wear and the jobs that we do.”

Registration is closed, however, they are still accepting applications for the waiting list.

