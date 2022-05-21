Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Hattiesburg police to host annual athletic summer camp

The event gives children in the community the chance to interact with their local police officers.
By Mia Monet
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is getting ready to host its annual athletic summer camp.

The camp will be from June 5 to July 15 Monday through Friday.

Kids will learn in and outside of a classroom.

There will be field days, guest speakers and field trips.

Capt. Allen Murray, the head of the community relations division, says the camp is a great time for kids to get to know the officers.

“Basically, it’s a program for students to get to interact with the police officers in the capacity of just being people,” said Murray. “They get to interact with us by utilizing sports and other activities to get to know us as people. The sooner they get to know us as people and the better they do so… they get to respect the uniforms that we wear and the jobs that we do.”

Registration is closed, however, they are still accepting applications for the waiting list.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

According to Jones County Sheriff’s Department Administrator Lance Chancellor, the Jones County...
Search suspended for possible second murder victim in Leaf River
Ross Mann, 30, has been reported as a missing person.
JCSD seeking missing man
Eddie Maloney, 71
Eddie Maloney of Cowboy Maloney’s dies at 71
Candy McLaurin of Hattiesburg is being sought on an active warrant for identity theft.
Hattiesburg police on lookout for identity thief
Authorities arrested and charged 38-year-old Joseph David Heard and 21-year-old Hailey Leann...
New details in capital murder child abuse case

Latest News

Hattiesburg police to host annual athletic summer camp
Hattiesburg police hosting annual summer camp
Jasper County sheriff debuts new app
Jasper County sheriff debuts new app
The summer reading program at the Marion County-City of Columbia Public Library will take place...
Marion County-Columbia Library preparing to host summer reading program
The Jasper County sheriff's Department recently debuted its brand-new app.
Jasper County sheriff explains new app