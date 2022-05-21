Hattiesburg native Davis Riley tied for 5th at PGA Championship after 2 rounds

TULSA, Okla. (WDAM) - Davis Riley came into the PGA Championship with three straight top ten finishes – including a tie for fourth at the Zurich Classic.

The Hattiesburg native is on pace for another, tied for fifth after two rounds of 68 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He’s just five strokes behind leader Will Zalatoris.

Riley believes he found his groove after finishing second at the Valspar Championship in March, losing to Sam Burns in a playoff.

“I knew ever since the beginning of the year I’ve been playing some good golf,” said Riley, a PCS grad. “I’ve just been trying to stay patient. I knew I could do it at some point but to finally have it come to fruition and have a chance to win a golf tournament like I did at Valspar – I felt like I really turned a page there. I’ve just been trying to continue that good play and same mindset since then. Luckily been up there the last couple weeks and had some decent chances to win a golf tournament.”

Riley is paired with Matt Fitzpatrick for the third round, set to tee off at 1:20 p.m.

