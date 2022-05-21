Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Hattiesburg native Davis Riley tied for 5th at PGA Championship after 2 rounds

Davis Riley watches his tee shot on the second hole during the third round of the Valspar...
Davis Riley watches his tee shot on the second hole during the third round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament, Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Innisbrook in Palm Harbor, Fla (AP Photo/Scott Audette)(AP)
By Taylor Curet
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (WDAM) - Davis Riley came into the PGA Championship with three straight top ten finishes – including a tie for fourth at the Zurich Classic.

The Hattiesburg native is on pace for another, tied for fifth after two rounds of 68 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He’s just five strokes behind leader Will Zalatoris.

Riley believes he found his groove after finishing second at the Valspar Championship in March, losing to Sam Burns in a playoff.

“I knew ever since the beginning of the year I’ve been playing some good golf,” said Riley, a PCS grad. “I’ve just been trying to stay patient. I knew I could do it at some point but to finally have it come to fruition and have a chance to win a golf tournament like I did at Valspar – I felt like I really turned a page there. I’ve just been trying to continue that good play and same mindset since then. Luckily been up there the last couple weeks and had some decent chances to win a golf tournament.”

Riley is paired with Matt Fitzpatrick for the third round, set to tee off at 1:20 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

According to Jones County Sheriff’s Department Administrator Lance Chancellor, the Jones County...
Search suspended for possible second murder victim in Leaf River
The police department is warning residents in the area to stay inside their homes at this time.
Police working active scene in Columbia
Ross Mann, 30, has been reported as a missing person.
JCSD seeking missing man
Eddie Maloney, 71
Eddie Maloney of Cowboy Maloney’s dies at 71
Candy McLaurin of Hattiesburg is being sought on an active warrant for identity theft.
Hattiesburg police on lookout for identity thief

Latest News

Southern Miss, Carson Paetow
USM scores season-high 17 runs in rout of Middle Tennessee
Davis Riley
Hattiesburg native Davis Riley tied for 5th at PGA Championship after 2 rounds
Seminary baseball
Seminary Bulldogs seek 1st state title since 1996
Seminary baseball
Seminary Bulldogs seek 1st state title since 1996