Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Fallen state law officers to be remembered in Sunday graveside services

Dozens of state law officers who’ve lost their lives in the line of duty will be honored this Sunday.
By Charles Herrington
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Dozens of state law officers who’ve lost their lives in the line of duty will be honored this Sunday.

All across the state, at 2 p.m., brief graveside services will be held to remember fallen Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers and officers with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.

Four of the services will take place in the Pine Belt.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

According to Jones County Sheriff’s Department Administrator Lance Chancellor, the Jones County...
Search suspended for possible second murder victim in Leaf River
Ross Mann, 30, has been reported as a missing person.
JCSD seeking missing man
Eddie Maloney, 71
Eddie Maloney of Cowboy Maloney’s dies at 71
Candy McLaurin of Hattiesburg is being sought on an active warrant for identity theft.
Hattiesburg police on lookout for identity thief
Authorities arrested and charged 38-year-old Joseph David Heard and 21-year-old Hailey Leann...
New details in capital murder child abuse case

Latest News

Hattiesburg police to host annual athletic summer camp
Hattiesburg police hosting annual summer camp
Jasper County sheriff debuts new app
Jasper County sheriff debuts new app
Graveside services to take place Sunday
Graveside services to take place Sunday
.
Mayor Magee reacts to vandalism at Boston Park