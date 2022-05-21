Fallen state law officers to be remembered in Sunday graveside services

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Dozens of state law officers who’ve lost their lives in the line of duty will be honored this Sunday.

All across the state, at 2 p.m., brief graveside services will be held to remember fallen Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers and officers with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.

Four of the services will take place in the Pine Belt.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.