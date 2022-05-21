Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Columbia man allegedly kills sister, shoots at police during 11-hour standoff

Keith Charles Sandidge, 62.
Keith Charles Sandidge, 62.(Columbia Police Department)
By Charles Herrington and WDAM Staff
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - A Columbia man was arrested at his home early Saturday morning after authorities say he allegedly shot and killed his sister and shot multiple times at law officers during an 11-hour standoff.

According to Columbia Police Chief Michael Kelly, Keith C. Sandidge, 62, has been arrested on an aggravated assault charge. More charges are pending.

Kelly says Sandidge allegedly shot and killed his sister, Sherralann Longmire, 61, at the home they shared at 414 Mary Street.

Kelly says officers had gone to the home around 6:30 Friday night on a domestic violence call. When they arrived, Sandidge began shooting at them.

No officer was injured, but several police cars were hit by bullets.

Kelly says Sandidge barricaded himself in the residence and continued shooting at officers.

The chief put out a call for assistance and officers from several different departments responded.

Shortly after 5 a.m., Kelly said Mississippi Highway Patrol officers found Sandidge hiding in a crawl space under the house and arrested him.

Kelly says he isn’t sure when Longmire was shot, but he says she was found dead in a car at the home.

Sandidge is being held at the Marion County Adult Detention Center. His initial day in court has not yet been determined.

Law enforcement personnel have safely secured the scene, but the public is being asked to avoid the crime scene at this time.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

The police department warned residents in the area to stay inside their homes during that time.
Police worked active scene in Columbia
Jefferson Davis County Sheriff's Office said Friday afternoon that missing 14-year-old Camryn...
Missing teen from Jeff Davis County found, safe
A man will face drunk driving charges after a single-vehicle crash injured him and two young...
3 injured in River Road single rollover crash, driver charged with DUI
If anyone has seen Barnes or has any information about her whereabouts, contact the Covington...
Covington Co. Sheriff’s Office reports missing woman last seen in Jones Co.
Mann was reported missing to JCSD after he was last seen at Lowe’s on Hardy Street in...
Missing man from Jones County reported safe after contacting family

Latest News

Top of Class 2022 - Bay Springs
Top of Class 2022 - Bay Springs
Top of Class 2022 - PCS & Wayne County
Top of Class 2022 - PCS & Wayne County
Top of Class 2022 - Petal & West Marion
Top of Class 2022 - Petal & West Marion
Top of Class 2022 - Oak Grove & Prentiss
Top of Class 2022- Oak Grove & Prentiss