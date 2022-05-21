Win Stuff
Clearing skies Saturday before storms return

Skies expected to clear Saturday night before storm returns to Pine Belt late Sunday morning.
Skies expected to clear Saturday night before storm returns to Pine Belt late Sunday morning.(MGN)
By Rex Thompson
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Saturday evening, Pine Belt!

Showers and thunderstorms will taper off later this evening, with mostly cloudy skies expected overnight. Expect low temperatures in the upper-60s to around 70 degrees.

Sunday looks to be partly-to-mostly cloudy, with an 80 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid-80s.

As we head into Monday, look for the mostly-cloudy skies to continue, with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs are expected to be in the lower-80s. The chance of rain is 70 percent.

Overnight lows Monday are expected to be in the upper-60s.

Partly-cloudy skies are expected Tuesday through Thursday, with a 50 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms each day.

High temperatures will be in the mid-80s and lows are expected to be in the upper-60s.

Drier weather returns to the area Friday and Saturday with highs in the mid-80s and lows in the lower-60s by Friday morning and in the upper-50s by Saturday morning.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

