Clearing skies Saturday before storms return

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -

Showers and thunderstorms will taper off later this evening, with mostly cloudy skies expected overnight. Expect low temperatures in the upper-60s to around 70 degrees.

Sunday looks to be partly-to-mostly cloudy, with an 80 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid-80s.

As we head into Monday, look for the mostly-cloudy skies to continue, with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs are expected to be in the lower-80s. The chance of rain is 70 percent.

Overnight lows Monday are expected to be in the upper-60s.

Partly-cloudy skies are expected Tuesday through Thursday, with a 50 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms each day.

High temperatures will be in the mid-80s and lows are expected to be in the upper-60s.

Drier weather returns to the area Friday and Saturday with highs in the mid-80s and lows in the lower-60s by Friday morning and in the upper-50s by Saturday morning.

