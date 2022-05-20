Win Stuff
‘We do not have to panic’: Health officials investigating possible monkeypox outbreak

Health officials in Canada are investigating a possible monkeypox outbreak in Montreal. (Courtesy: CBC)
By Lauren Pelley
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MONTREAL (CBC) - In Canada, public health officials are investigating a possible outbreak of monkeypox in Montreal.

As of Thursday, officials are investigating 17 possible cases.

The disease is typically found in Africa and transmitted through respiratory droplets emitted during close contact.

Currently, health officials said it’s not infectious enough to enter a phase of general community transmission.

“We’re going to put the protective measures in place to cut the chain of transmission, but we do not have to panic at this time,” said Montreal Public Health Director Dr. Mylène Drouin. “It is not something that is going to be sustained. It’s not something you can acquire when you do your grocery store or on public transportation.”

Officials said the monkeypox patients have mainly been men who have had sexual relationships with other men.

Earlier this week, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health confirmed a single case in a man who had recently traveled to Canada.

The CDC is now working with Massachusetts health officials to investigate a case of monkeypox in a resident there. (Source: CNN/CDC/WFXT)

Copyright 2022 CBC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

