Veterans Memorial Museum in Laurel receives a $250K grant

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Veterans Memorial Museum in Laurel was awarded a $250,000 grant to help with building and improvement plans for the facility.

Built in 2005, the museum is a popular destination for residents in the Pine Belt and visitors from out of state. It’s home to several thousand military artifacts, photos and memorabilia, which honors the life of enlisted men and women who have served the country.

Once completed, the project will provide extra space for displaying more items and a covered outdoor area to be used for public events.

Rep. Donnie Scoggin (R-Ellisville) was instrumental in securing the grant through the Mississippi Legislature funded through higher-than-average state sales tax revenue.

“The Veteran’s Museum is extremely important to Laurel, not only from a tourism point of view, but also from a respect point of view,” Rep. Scoggin said. “So, many of them gave their lives and given their time.”

“It’s respectful to not only allow the veterans to have this place but for us who haven’t been involved in the military to see some of the artifacts and to be able to show some respect.”

On May 28, the VMM will hold its annual Memorial Day Golf Tournament at the Dixie Golf Club where Rep. Scoggin will be on hand to make an official presentation to museum officials.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.