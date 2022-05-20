Students enjoying end-of-school-year field trips to Camp Shelby museum

CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - The 2022 school year is winding down, but some children in the Pine Belt are still getting some last-minute opportunities for interesting field trips.

Thursday, a couple of schools, including the Seminary Attendance Center, visited the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum at Camp Shelby.

We spoke to some eighth graders who said they really enjoyed all the exhibits and artifacts honoring those who have served in America’s Armed Forces.

“I see where they have fought and risked their lives for ours, and I’m really grateful for that,” said student Brayden Leggett.

“Without them, things wouldn’t be the way that they are now,” said student Lauren McLemore. “It means a lot and I’m thankful for it.”

Museum Director Tommy Lofton says since the beginning of 2022, the museum has welcomed more than 1,000 students from across Mississippi.

