Softball State Championships - Petal, Taylorsville force game 3′s

By Taylor Curet
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A pair of Pine Belt area softball teams forced all-deciding Game 3′s on Thursday afternoon at the Southern Miss Softball Complex.

Taylorsville scored six runs in the sixth inning to stun Vardaman 7-4 in the Class 1A State Championship.

Petal outlasted Hernando 7-2 in game 2 of the Class 6A State Championship.

Here’s a look at the upcoming state softball schedule:

Friday

  • 11 a.m. – Taylorsville vs. Vardaman (Game 3)

Saturday

  • 11 a.m. – Sumrall vs. Kosciusko (Game 3)
  • TBD – Petal vs. Hernando (Game 3)

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

