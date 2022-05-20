Softball State Championships - Petal, Taylorsville force game 3′s
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A pair of Pine Belt area softball teams forced all-deciding Game 3′s on Thursday afternoon at the Southern Miss Softball Complex.
Taylorsville scored six runs in the sixth inning to stun Vardaman 7-4 in the Class 1A State Championship.
Petal outlasted Hernando 7-2 in game 2 of the Class 6A State Championship.
Here’s a look at the upcoming state softball schedule:
Friday
- 11 a.m. – Taylorsville vs. Vardaman (Game 3)
Saturday
- 11 a.m. – Sumrall vs. Kosciusko (Game 3)
- TBD – Petal vs. Hernando (Game 3)
Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.
Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.