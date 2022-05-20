PRCC student receives $1K National Technical Honor Society scholarship

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Pearl River Community College student Leah Schultz, of Pass Christian, was recently awarded a $1,000 Scholarship from the National Technical Honor Society.

Schultz, 22, was one of 250 outstanding NTHS members to receive the Jon H. Poteat Scholarship based on their ability to consistently exemplify the seven attributes of NTHS – Skill, Honesty, Service, Responsibility, Scholarship, Citizenship and Leadership.

She recently graduated from the Dental Hygiene program and has accepted a position at a dental clinic in her hometown.

“I am so grateful for this opportunity,” said Schultz. “PRCC has been a great family to be a part of during my time here.”

Schultz, who graduated from Pass Christian High School, was a member of Phi Theta Kappa and the National Technical Honor Society during her time at PRCC.

“Leah was always dependable, got along with all of her classmates,” said Donna Lunn, one of Schultz’s Dental Hygiene instructors.

“She was awarded the Stan Hill, Make it Happen Award for getting the job done in clinic. She was always early to clinic and went out of her way to stay busy. Leah excelled academically as well as clinically. She had a great rapport with her patients.”

Since 1984, NTHS has been the honor society for Career and Technical Education, serving high schools, career centers, community & technical colleges and universities.

Recognizing more than 50,000 new members annually, NTHS exists to advocate for and empower all students to pursue the technical and academic skills needed to build their careers and a skilled global workforce.

