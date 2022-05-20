Pearl River rolls to Region 23 Title, NJCAA World Series berth

Pearl River Community College Sports Information

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The magic still runs through the mustards. Just a few weeks since taking the MACCC Championship wearing the gold pants and jerseys, the Wildcats took the field in them once again Thursday and dominated reigning National Champion and No. 4 ranked LSU Eunice 11-4 to capture the Region 23 Championship. The victory sealed PRCC’s second berth in the NJCAA DII World Series in three opportunities.

The World Series will take place May 28 through June 4 at Memorial Ballpark in Enid, Oklahoma.

“These guys had the bullseye all year. Even today I think we had it on us, and we handled it from the very first pitch to the last,” said PRCC head coach and newly crowned MACCC Coach of the Year Michael Avalon said. “They met every challenge from pitch one. I just can’t say enough about them. I knew this morning that they were ready. These are some great kids and they’re winners. I’m very proud to be their coach.

“We know that our next challenge will not be easy. We don’t say that lightly. This program is here to take that next step and I think they’re up for the challenge.”

