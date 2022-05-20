Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Pearl River rolls to Region 23 Title, NJCAA World Series berth

By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 11:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Pearl River Community College Sports Information

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The magic still runs through the mustards. Just a few weeks since taking the MACCC Championship wearing the gold pants and jerseys, the Wildcats took the field in them once again Thursday and dominated reigning National Champion and No. 4 ranked LSU Eunice 11-4 to capture the Region 23 Championship. The victory sealed PRCC’s second berth in the NJCAA DII World Series in three opportunities.

The World Series will take place May 28 through June 4 at Memorial Ballpark in Enid, Oklahoma.

“These guys had the bullseye all year. Even today I think we had it on us, and we handled it from the very first pitch to the last,” said PRCC head coach and newly crowned MACCC Coach of the Year Michael Avalon said. “They met every challenge from pitch one. I just can’t say enough about them. I knew this morning that they were ready. These are some great kids and they’re winners. I’m very proud to be their coach.

“We know that our next challenge will not be easy. We don’t say that lightly. This program is here to take that next step and I think they’re up for the challenge.”

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Holmes was taken into custody and transported to the Jones County Adult Detention Facility.
3rd suspect in Jones Co. kidnapping, assault case captured in Perry Co.
According to Jones County Sheriff’s Department Administrator Lance Chancellor, the Jones County...
Search suspended for possible second murder victim in Leaf River
Candy McLaurin of Hattiesburg is being sought on an active warrant for identity theft.
Hattiesburg police on lookout for identity thief
Marty Breazeale, 48, of Laurel.
Judge denies bond for Jones Co. murder suspect
Eddie Maloney, 71
Eddie Maloney of Cowboy Maloney’s dies at 71

Latest News

Scott Berry, Southern Miss
Southern Miss Clinches 6th C-USA Regular Season Title
PRCC baseball
Pearl River rolls to Region 23 Title, NJCAA World Series berth
Petal softball
Softball State Championships - Petal, Taylorsville force game 3′s
Petal softball
Softball State Championships - Petal, Taylorsville force game 3's