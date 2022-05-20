Operation Fast Pass nets 6 felony arrests, drugs, guns

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A stolen Cadillac Escalade sparked a four-month long investigation that ended this week with six felony arrests, and the confiscation of 22 pounds of meth, seven pounds of marijuana, seven firearms, and two stolen vehicles.

Operation Fast Pass started back in January 2022 when a Biloxi patrol officer found that stolen Escalade in front of a home on East Drive in Biloxi. Officers taking an inventory of the vehicle discovered about two pounds of methamphetamine and four pounds of marijuana.

(Top left) Guns and drugs recovered from a residence in Harrison County; (Top right) 10 pounds of methamphetamine recovered from an address in Jackson County; (Bottom right) 10 pounds of Methamphetamine recovered by the US Postal Inspection Service; and (Bottom left) Methamphetamine and Marijuana recovered from the stolen 2019 Cadillac Escalade. (Biloxi Police Dept.)

Using evidence found inside that stolen car, investigators were able to identify an alleged drug trafficking organization that they say was importing large amounts of pot and meth to the Mississippi Gulf Coast from the Los Angeles region. They also identified Larry Darnell Laster as the suspected head of the organization.

As the investigation progressed, people and places from Biloxi, D’Iberville, and Ocean Springs were all linked to the illegal operation.

Tuesday, May 17, investigators executed their search warrants and arrest warrants. Officers seized a total of 22 pounds of methamphetamine, seven pounds of marijuana, seven firearms, and two stolen vehicles with fake vehicle identification numbers. Those arrested include:

Larry Darnell “Gucci” Laster, 36 of Biloxi and Ocean Springs, was charged by Biloxi Police Department with Aggravated Trafficking of Methamphetamine, Trafficking of Marijuana, Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle, Felony Eluding in a Motor Vehicle, and Money Laundering. Laster was charged by the Ocean Springs Police Department with Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. Laster was also on Parole for drug related offenses at the time of his arrest and the Mississippi Department of Corrections placed a hold on Laster for Parole Violation. Harrison County Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain set a total bond of $550,000 for the charges in Harrison County.

Candace Maria Phillips, 38 of Biloxi and Ocean Springs, was charged by Biloxi Police Department with money laundering. Harrison County Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain set a $100,000 bond.

Kelvin Lee “Twin” Monroe, 31 of Biloxi, was charged by the Biloxi Police Department with felony eluding in a motor vehicle, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of a weapon by a felon, and tampering with physical evidence. Harrison County Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain set a $175,000 bond.

Jonathan Dixon “Jones” Colley, 34 of D’Iberville, was charged by the D’Iberville Police Department with Possession of a weapon by a felon. Harrison County Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain set a $50,000 bond.

Tristan Demar “Ooze” Payton, 36 of Biloxi, was charged by Biloxi Police Department with Possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute. Harrison County Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain set a $25,000 bond.

Zarek Yakez “Ziggy” Tyler, 30 of Biloxi, was charged by Biloxi Police Department with possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute, and possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute. Harrison County Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain set a $125,000 bond.

Investigators with the Biloxi Police Department’s Special Crimes Unit, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department’s Narcotics Unit, the Ocean Springs Police Department, the D’Iberville Police Department, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, the US Marshals, the FBI, and the DEA conducted numerous search warrants and arrests warrants at residences throughout Harrison and Jackson County as part of Operation Fast Pass.

Agents from the United States Postal Inspection Service assisted the Biloxi Police Department with the initial stages of the investigation.

