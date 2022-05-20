Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Top Of Class
Advertisement

MSDH: There are currently no cases of monkeypox in Mississippi

MSDH: There are currently no cases of monkeypox in Mississippi
MSDH: There are currently no cases of monkeypox in Mississippi(CDC / Brian W.J. Mahy)
By Josh Carter
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As of Friday, May 20, there are no cases of monkeybox in Mississippi. This according to an MSDH Health Alert issued by State Epidemiologist Paul Byers.

But health officials in the state should use a “high index” of suspicion when evaluating those with characteristic rash, especially those in men who report sexual contact with other men and who present with lesions in the genital/perianal area, and people reporting a significant travel history in the month before their illness.

Monkeypox typically causes fever, chills, rash and lesions on the face or genitals.

If a Mississippi physicians identifies a patient with a rash that could be consistent with monkeypox, then monkeypox should be considered as a possible diagnosis.

Clinicians should then notify the MSDH Office of Epidemiology immediately with suspected cases of monkeypox.

France, Germany, Belgium and Australia confirmed their first cases Friday. On Wednesday, Massachusetts reported a rare case of monkeypox in a man who recently traveled to Canada. The case is the first in the U.S. this year.

To date, no one has died in the outbreak. Monkeypox comes from the same family of viruses as smallpox and the disease is fatal for up to 1 in 10 people, according to the World Health Organization.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Jones County Sheriff’s Department Administrator Lance Chancellor, the Jones County...
Search suspended for possible second murder victim in Leaf River
Ross Mann, 30, has been reported as a missing person.
JCSD seeking missing man
Eddie Maloney, 71
Eddie Maloney of Cowboy Maloney’s dies at 71
Candy McLaurin of Hattiesburg is being sought on an active warrant for identity theft.
Hattiesburg police on lookout for identity thief
Authorities arrested and charged 38-year-old Joseph David Heard and 21-year-old Hailey Leann...
New details in capital murder child abuse case

Latest News

Hattiesburg police to host annual athletic summer camp
Hattiesburg police hosting annual summer camp
‘Click-It-or-Ticket’ gets underway Monday
Click-It-or-Ticket Campaign starts Monday
Jasper County sheriff debuts new app
Jasper County sheriff debuts new app
Graveside services to take place Sunday
Graveside services to take place Sunday
Fallen officers from the Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics...
Fallen state law officers to be remembered in Sunday graveside services