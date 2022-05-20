Missing man from Jones County reported safe after contacting family

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man who was reported missing by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department has been reported safe.

According to the sheriff’s department administrator Lance Chancellor, Ross Anthony Mann, 30, was reported safe after JCSD was notified that he made contact with his family.

Mann was reported missing to JCSD after he was last seen at Lowe’s on Hardy Street in Hattiesburg Sunday.

