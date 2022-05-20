Win Stuff
Missing man from Jones County reported safe after contacting family

Mann was reported missing to JCSD after he was last seen at Lowe’s on Hardy Street in...
Mann was reported missing to JCSD after he was last seen at Lowe’s on Hardy Street in Hattiesburg Sunday.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man who was reported missing by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department has been reported safe.

According to the sheriff’s department administrator Lance Chancellor, Ross Anthony Mann, 30, was reported safe after JCSD was notified that he made contact with his family.

Mann was reported missing to JCSD after he was last seen at Lowe’s on Hardy Street in Hattiesburg Sunday.

