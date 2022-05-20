Win Stuff
Marion County-Columbia Library preparing to host summer reading program

Public library gearing up for summer.
By Charles Herrington
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Public libraries in the Pine Belt are preparing for summer reading programs.

The Marion County-City of Columbia Public Library will host its summer reading program from June 7-July 12.

There will be fun activities planned for both children and adults.

The national theme for summer reading this year is “Oceans of Possibilities.”

And there will be special incentives for children to do some extra reading over the summer months.

“For our children and our young people, for every 15 books or chapters read, and it can be read to them, they will earn five library dollars, to spend in our library store,” said Mona Swayze, branch manager for the Marion County-City of Columbia Public Library.

“We have a library store that they can go in and spend their money. We have things priced from a dollar up to $50 right now.”

The library store will have toys and games that children can buy.

Libraries in Prentiss and Bassfield are in the same regional library system with the Marion County-City of Columbia Public Library and those two Jefferson Davis County municipalities also have summer reading programs.

Learn more by going to the South Mississippi Regional Library page on Facebook.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

