Man arrested after assaulting Little League umpires at baseball game, police say

Jonathan Henderson, 43, was taken into custody and charged with two counts of second-degree...
Jonathan Henderson, 43, was taken into custody and charged with two counts of second-degree assault on a sports official.(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By Wade Smith and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PISGAH, Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) – An Alabama man was arrested after an altercation at a baseball field Thursday evening involving at least two Little League umpires.

According to Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, two deputies were called to a baseball field in Pisgah on May 19 in response to verbal arguments between parents and officials during a Little League game. Harnen said the arguments appeared to be over by the time deputies arrived at the field.

As one of the deputies was leaving the scene, he witnessed a person in a physical altercation with a group in another part of the parking lot. The group allegedly being assaulted included two umpires from the Little League game.

Jonathan Henderson, 43, was taken into custody and charged with two counts of second-degree assault on a sports official.

Deputies said the altercation resulted in minor injuries, but no emergency services were required at the field.

Henderson was released on a $5,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WAFF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

