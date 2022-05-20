Win Stuff
Laurel schools host conjoined field day

By Mia Monet
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) -Two schools and one community came together for the first time on Thursday.

Mason and Oak Park elementary schools held a conjoined field day to unite both schools.

For years, there has been a friendly rivalry between the two schools. This year, school leaders decided to battle it out on the field says Mason Elementary principal Dr. Tirrase Bishop.

“For the first time ever, we’re having a collaboration between schools in Laurel, Oak Park versus Mason,” said Bishop. “So, we’re here just to celebrate with our students, bring the community together just have a great time.”

Oak Park was the blue team, and Mason was the red team. The competition was pretty serious, even between the principals.

“Well, I guess by score, if my memory corrects me, it looks like Oak Park is dominating today’s event,” said Oak Park Elementary principal Eric Boone.

Bishop says otherwise.

“You know, he has to say that because we’re on his campus, but he knows what the scoreboard says,” said Bishop.

A few rising seniors from Laurel High School volunteered. Jeremy porter went to Mason, and Malik Ellis went to Oak Park. Now, they both play on the same Golden Tornados football team.

“It is a great thing… where he came from, and where I came from… We just came together. We do it for Laurel, we do it for the community,” said Porter.

Principal Boone says that’s the main reason they wanted to have the event together, to remind everybody that they are all a part of one community… Laurel.

“We wanted to bring both campuses together to celebrate,” says Boone. “I know a lot of times, you know… it’s a competition. Even though today is competitive, we still wanted to bring both campuses together for the benefit of the children.”

