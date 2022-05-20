Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Top Of Class
Advertisement

JXN Fest cancels one week before show due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff and Christopher Fields
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One week before kicking off a three-day party at Buddy Butts Park, JXN Fest has made a decision to cancel its first-ever show.

Internationally-known artists were scheduled to take the stage alongside homegrown talent on May 27-29.

Organizers made the announcement online, saying, “due to unforeseen circumstances beyond our control, we have been forced to cancel the festival.”

The statement went on to say, “Ultimately, in part, due to the climate of today’s times, we feel like putting on JXN Fest would present too many situations that have the potential to do damage to not only our community but also our city and state.”

JXN Fest also said it had been presented with numerous challenges, including security concerns, infrastructure complications, and threatening weather.

Thank you so much to all of those who truly supported JXN Fest! Our vision has been to bring something unique and...

Posted by JXN Fest on Thursday, May 19, 2022

The news comes amid an increasing number of homicides in Jackson and several weeks after the Mississippi Mudbug Festival turned deadly after a shooting in the parking lot of the state fairgrounds.

Headliners for JXN Fest included Rodney Atkins, Big KRIT and Lucky Daye.

If you purchased a ticket or if you’re a vendor, organizers say you can send an email to contact@jxnmusicgroup.com regarding refunds.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Jones County Sheriff’s Department Administrator Lance Chancellor, the Jones County...
Search suspended for possible second murder victim in Leaf River
Ross Mann, 30, has been reported as a missing person.
JCSD seeking missing man
Eddie Maloney, 71
Eddie Maloney of Cowboy Maloney’s dies at 71
Candy McLaurin of Hattiesburg is being sought on an active warrant for identity theft.
Hattiesburg police on lookout for identity thief
Authorities arrested and charged 38-year-old Joseph David Heard and 21-year-old Hailey Leann...
New details in capital murder child abuse case

Latest News

Hattiesburg police to host annual athletic summer camp
Hattiesburg police hosting annual summer camp
‘Click-It-or-Ticket’ gets underway Monday
Click-It-or-Ticket Campaign starts Monday
Jasper County sheriff debuts new app
Jasper County sheriff debuts new app
The police department is warning residents in the area to stay inside their homes at this time.
Police working active scene in Columbia
The event gives children in the community the chance to interact with their local police...
Hattiesburg police to host annual athletic summer camp