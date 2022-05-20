JXN Fest cancels one week before show due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One week before kicking off a three-day party at Buddy Butts Park, JXN Fest has made a decision to cancel its first-ever show.

Internationally-known artists were scheduled to take the stage alongside homegrown talent on May 27-29.

Organizers made the announcement online, saying, “due to unforeseen circumstances beyond our control, we have been forced to cancel the festival.”

The statement went on to say, “Ultimately, in part, due to the climate of today’s times, we feel like putting on JXN Fest would present too many situations that have the potential to do damage to not only our community but also our city and state.”

JXN Fest also said it had been presented with numerous challenges, including security concerns, infrastructure complications, and threatening weather.

Thank you so much to all of those who truly supported JXN Fest! Our vision has been to bring something unique and... Posted by JXN Fest on Thursday, May 19, 2022

The news comes amid an increasing number of homicides in Jackson and several weeks after the Mississippi Mudbug Festival turned deadly after a shooting in the parking lot of the state fairgrounds.

Headliners for JXN Fest included Rodney Atkins, Big KRIT and Lucky Daye.

If you purchased a ticket or if you’re a vendor, organizers say you can send an email to contact@jxnmusicgroup.com regarding refunds.

