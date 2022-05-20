Win Stuff
Job seekers finding success through Express Employment Professionals in Hattiesburg

Some 30-plus people were matched with employers Thursday.
By Eddie Robertson
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On Thursday, Express Employment Professionals held its Spring Job Fair at 5000 W 4th Street in Hattiesburg.

It was an opportunity to connect job seekers with over 120 companies across the Pine Belt that are looking to hire for work.

Jessica Davis is general manager for the Hattiesburg branch. She said over 220 people were placed into jobs over the past week.

Davis said recruiters who work for Express are very passionate about helping people find the right jobs.

“It’s important to us to help as many people get to their next career path,” Davis said, “We want to help them get into a job that’s a fit for them.”

“We’re an absolute free service to any of our candidates that come in to apply with us and then even when they work through us, we do not charge them.”

“When they sit down with a recruiter and go through all their work history if we do have a company that requires a resume, we’ll make one and send it over for them,” Davis added.

Job fairs are held at Express each month, but they are also open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

