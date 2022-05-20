Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Jeff Davis County seeking missing 14-year-old

Jefferson Davis County is seeking the public's help in locating 14-year-old Camryn Boleware of...
Jefferson Davis County is seeking the public's help in locating 14-year-old Camryn Boleware of Bassfield.(Jefferson Davis County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRENTISS, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 14-year-old female, who was reported missing.

Jefferson Davis County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in locating a...
Jefferson Davis County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 14-year-old female.(Jefferson Davis County Sheriff's Department)

According to the JDCSD, Camryn Boleware of Bassfield was last seen about 9 p.m. Thursday getting into a small, white four-door vehicle on Mack Cemetery Road in Jefferson Davis County.

Boleware was last seen wearing black leggings, an unknown-colored top and shoes.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Department at (601) 792-5169.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

According to Jones County Sheriff’s Department Administrator Lance Chancellor, the Jones County...
Search suspended for possible second murder victim in Leaf River
Ross Mann, 30, has been reported as a missing person.
JCSD seeking missing man
Eddie Maloney, 71
Eddie Maloney of Cowboy Maloney’s dies at 71
Candy McLaurin of Hattiesburg is being sought on an active warrant for identity theft.
Hattiesburg police on lookout for identity thief
Authorities arrested and charged 38-year-old Joseph David Heard and 21-year-old Hailey Leann...
New details in capital murder child abuse case

Latest News

Mann was reported missing to JCSD after he was last seen at Lowe’s on Hardy Street in...
Missing man from Jones County reported safe after contacting family
If anyone has seen Barnes or has any information about her whereabouts, contact the Covington...
Covington Co. Sheriff’s Office reports missing woman last seen in Jones Co.
HPD is urging motorists to use caution when traveling in the area.
Accident causes traffic light issue at Broadway-Timothy intersection in Hub City
Jessica Davis is general manager for the Hattiesburg branch and said over 220 people were...
Job seekers finding success through Express Employment Professionals in Hattiesburg