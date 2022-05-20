Jeff Davis County seeking missing 14-year-old
Published: May. 20, 2022
PRENTISS, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 14-year-old female, who was reported missing.
According to the JDCSD, Camryn Boleware of Bassfield was last seen about 9 p.m. Thursday getting into a small, white four-door vehicle on Mack Cemetery Road in Jefferson Davis County.
Boleware was last seen wearing black leggings, an unknown-colored top and shoes.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Department at (601) 792-5169.
