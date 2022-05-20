JCSD seeking missing man

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the whereabouts of Ross Mann, 30, who has been reported as a missing person on Thursday.

According to the JCSD, Mann was last seen on Sunday, May 15, at Lowe’s on Hardy Street in Hattiesburg. He is reported to be driving a 2007 Ford F-150, gray in color, with a Jones County tag: JN1 4945.

Mann is described as having blue eyes and brown hair. He said to be 5′9′' feet tall and weighing between 140 to 150 pounds.

Anyone with knowledge of Mann’s whereabouts is asked to call JCSD at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).

