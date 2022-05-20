JCSD searches for possible second body in Leaf River

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Thursday morning and into the early afternoon, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, along with other agencies, was back at the Leaf River and Highway 590 bridge.

JCSD administrator Lance Chancellor says the sheriff’s department has received numerous phone calls overnight about a possible second body in relation to the Brittany Holifield murder.

Callers have said the body is past the location where Holifield’s body was discovered on Sunday afternoon.

“The Jones county sheriff’s department has been following most of the morning and early afternoon on reports on a body that is supposedly in the Leaf River, dropped in at the same time as Brittany Holifield’s body was dropped over the bridge on Sunday afternoon,” said Chancellor. “We received a number of calls from crime stoppers, direct phone calls to Sheriff Joe Berlin reporting there is a second body in the river. Nobody has seen a body, we have no identity, nobody seems to know a name, but everyone that has called says they are sure he’s in there. So we conducted search operations today, surface water searches, underwater searches using dive team members and also ground searches around the bank.”

According to Chancellor, the search teams suspended operations in the afternoon, and a body has not been found.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jones County Sheriff’s department at 601-425-3147 or crime stoppers.

