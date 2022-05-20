Jasper County sheriff explains new app

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jasper County residents are now in the loop when it comes to the sheriff’s department.

The department recently debuted its brand-new app.

“It’s been in the making for about two or three months,” said Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson. “It’s called the sheriff’s app, and in the app, it has different tags, or whatever you want to call it, where you can go and see what’s going on in our county.”

Johnson says this is important for people to have if their loved one is in custody.

“So we make sure they understand, if for some reason they’re wanting to keep up with an inmate that’s here, they can be alerted when he’s released,” said Johnson. “So, they’ll know that he’s been out… for somebody they’re worried about or somebody they just want to keep up with.”

He says there are a lot of useful things on the tech-savvy app that can make life easier.

“If you have a person here that you want to put money on their books or buy them stuff that’s through commissary, you can do that from home on this deal, and it also has about visitation,” said Johnson.

Johnson says he learned about the app at a sheriff’s conference. He was happy to bring it to jasper residents.

“I’m not the only one in the state of Mississippi that has it, and I’ll assure you that, but I’m glad to have that, and I think the citizens of this county want to get it and start looking into it,” said Johnson.

The app is free and available on both apple and android app stores.

