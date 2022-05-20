Win Stuff
Hattiesburg to ‘paint the city blue’ Friday to show support for police

Residents and local businesses will leave blue ribbons and flags outside of their homes to support local law enforcement.
By Will Polston
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Friday, May 20, residents and local businesses will leave blue ribbons and flags outside of their homes to support local law enforcement.

As National Police Week comes to a close, the City of Hattiesburg will ‘paint the city blue’ to show their appreciation for the police department.

“We all do this job because we love it,” said Hattiesburg Police Chief Peggy Sealy. “Our community supports the Hattiesburg Police Department 100%, not only for myself but for the officers,” said “For the community and business people to show their support to us, It’s just an awesome feeling, knowing that they support us 100% and have our back.”

Residents can wear blue to show their support as well.

