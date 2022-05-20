Win Stuff
EPA, Hub City host meeting regarding Hercules site

Many residents living near the plant came to Thursday’s meeting, expressing their safety concerns.
By Will Polston
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Environmental Protection Agency and the City of Hattiesburg held a meeting Thursday evening regarding the next course of action regarding the Ashland Hercules Plant along West 7th Street.

The plant, which was built in 1923, has been vacant since 2009 and has had multiple environmental issues since.

“There have been past contamination that’s been documented,” said Diedre Lloyd, remedial project manager with the EPA. “There were several investigations that have been done, but they haven’t fully cleaned up the site yet.”

Currently, residents have until June 16 to voice concerns and opinions regarding the sight. If enough concern is there, the EPA hopes to put the site on the Superfund National Priority List.

“Once a site is placed on the NPL, it means that federal funds can be used to investigate and also clean up the site,” said Mississippi NPL Coordinator Sandre Bramble. “Also, we ensure the community residents have a chance to participate in a cleanup process.”

“We want to make sure that the risk is contained and that people know about the risk,” said Hattiesburg resident Fredrick Russell. “If their homes are at risk, we want to be aware of that so we can make provisions to live somewhere else,” “I feel like we need to be compensated if our homes are at risk as well.”

To leave a comment regarding the plant, click here.

All public comments must include the docket number (EPA-HQ-OLEM-2022-0191) in the subject line.

