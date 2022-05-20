Covington Co. Sheriff’s Office reports missing woman last seen in Jones Co.

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Covington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

According to the sheriff’s office, Elania Barnes, 20, was last seen Saturday, May 14, in Jones County.

If anyone has seen Barnes or has any information about her whereabouts, contact the Covington County Sheriff’s Office at 601-765-8281. (Covington County Sheriff's Office)

CCSO says Barnes stands at 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighs 230 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

