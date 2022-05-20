‘Click-It-or-Ticket’ gets underway Monday

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Starting next week, Mississippi drivers better be sure they have strapped in before hitting the ignition.

County law enforcement, including Jones County, will be taking part in the national “Click-It-ot-Ticket” high visibility, seatbelt enforcement campaign.

Coinciding with the Memorial Day holiday, the campaign will start Monday and run through Sunday, June 5.

“We want the act of buckling up to become automatic for all drivers and passengers,” Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “It’s not just a safe thing to do - it’s the law.

“During the “Click It Or Ticket” campaign, we will be working with other local and state law enforcement agencies to ensure compliance with seatbelt and child safety-seat laws. We see the results of not buckling up all the time - the needless injuries and deaths that could have been prevented.”

Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputies will be working overtime seatbelt enforcement details day and night funded by a grant from the Mississippi Office of Highway Safety.

Nationally, 10,893 unbuckled passenger vehicle occupants were killed in crashes in 2020.

“If the enforcement effort wakes people up to the dangers of unrestrained driving, we’ll consider our mission to be a success,” Berlin said.

