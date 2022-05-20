Arrests made in Byram ATV chop shop investigation

BYRAM, Miss. (WLBT) - Three men have been arrested during an ATV chop shop investigation in the city of Byram.

According to a press release, the Byram Police Department responded to Savage Off-Road Performance for a disturbance in progress on May 12.

Through further investigation, officers located a 2016 Dodge Challenger on the property that was reported stolen from Memphis, Tennessee.

The Byram Police Department Criminal Investigation Division then obtained a search warrant for the property.

Detectives found several stolen ATVs, some being stripped while others were still in good condition.

The three arrested were Edward G. Hawthorn, Robert A. Metten and Matthew P. Gordon.

Police are now asking for assistance from the community for any information related to this investigation.

If you have information, you are asked to contact the Byram Police Department Detective Bureau at 601-372- 7747 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.

