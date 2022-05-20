Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Arrests made in Byram ATV chop shop investigation

(L) Robert A. Metten | (M) Edward G. Hawthorn | (R) Matthew P. Gordon
(L) Robert A. Metten | (M) Edward G. Hawthorn | (R) Matthew P. Gordon(Byram Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BYRAM, Miss. (WLBT) - Three men have been arrested during an ATV chop shop investigation in the city of Byram.

According to a press release, the Byram Police Department responded to Savage Off-Road Performance for a disturbance in progress on May 12.

Through further investigation, officers located a 2016 Dodge Challenger on the property that was reported stolen from Memphis, Tennessee.

The Byram Police Department Criminal Investigation Division then obtained a search warrant for the property.

Detectives found several stolen ATVs, some being stripped while others were still in good condition.

The three arrested were Edward G. Hawthorn, Robert A. Metten and Matthew P. Gordon.

Police are now asking for assistance from the community for any information related to this investigation.

If you have information, you are asked to contact the Byram Police Department Detective Bureau at 601-372- 7747 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Jones County Sheriff’s Department Administrator Lance Chancellor, the Jones County...
Search suspended for possible second murder victim in Leaf River
Ross Mann, 30, has been reported as a missing person.
JCSD seeking missing man
Eddie Maloney, 71
Eddie Maloney of Cowboy Maloney’s dies at 71
Candy McLaurin of Hattiesburg is being sought on an active warrant for identity theft.
Hattiesburg police on lookout for identity thief
Authorities arrested and charged 38-year-old Joseph David Heard and 21-year-old Hailey Leann...
New details in capital murder child abuse case

Latest News

Hattiesburg police to host annual athletic summer camp
Hattiesburg police hosting annual summer camp
‘Click-It-or-Ticket’ gets underway Monday
Click-It-or-Ticket Campaign starts Monday
Jasper County sheriff debuts new app
Jasper County sheriff debuts new app
Graveside services to take place Sunday
Graveside services to take place Sunday
Fallen officers from the Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics...
Fallen state law officers to be remembered in Sunday graveside services