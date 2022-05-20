Armed Forces Museum preparing to host annual Memorial Day ceremony

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Armed Forces Museum at Camp Shelby is preparing to host its annual Memorial Day ceremony next week.

It is scheduled for Friday, May 27, at 10 a.m.

The first part of the service will take place indoors at the museum’s Grand Gallery.

It will be followed by a wreath-laying outside at the museum’s Gold Star Families Memorial.

This year’s ceremony will focus on the sacrifice of Mississippian Henry Lee Keen.

He was a U.S. Marine from Braxton who was killed in action at the Battle of Iwo Jima in World War Two.

The museum has installed a new exhibit honoring Keen.

