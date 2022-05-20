Accident causes traffic light issue at Broadway-Timothy intersection in Hub City

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department has issued a traffic alert due to traffic lights not working at the intersection of Broadway Drive and Timothy Lane.

According to HPD, the light stopped working properly after an accident happened at the intersection.

The police department says they have officers on the scene, along with the Hattiesburg Fire Department, to help direct traffic and will be using stop signs for traffic.

HPD is urging motorists to use caution when traveling in the area.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.